9 NY, NJ Spas Selling Sex For Cash Exposed In Federal Investigation, US Attorney Says

Zhejun Piao, 37, a Chinese national, Miyeon Choi, 37, a South Korean national, Shangxian Cui, 36, Chinese national, and Meixiang Jin, 34, of Palisades Park, New Jersey, are charged by complaint with one count of conspiracy to commit interstate travel or transportation in aid of a racketeering enterprise., U.S. Attorney Philip R. Sellinger announced Friday, Aug. 9.

The following nine spas and massage parlors owned and operated by Piao, Choi, Cui, and Jin, offered sexual favors in exchange for cash since at least May 2017, Sellinger said:

Coco Spa in Paterson

Gold Spa in Passaic

785 Spa in Passaic

Bergen Acupressure in Fairview

Queen Spa in Edgewater

Hawaii Spa in Edgewater

Good Day Spa in East Brunswick

Spa Wellness in Toms River

New Soothing Day Spa in New Rochelle.

"Each of the spas allegedly advertised sexual services on various online platforms by posting images of the female sex workers and describing the sexual services offered," federal officials said in a news release.

"Law enforcement obtained evidence demonstrating each of the defendants’ personal knowledge of, and involvement in, the illegal operation."

For example, emails obtained by law enforcement show that Choi received what appear to be draft advertisements for the spas, Sellinger's office said. Other emails and records show Choi and Piao transferred cryptocurrency to an online advertisement company, he added.

Law enforcement saw Cui transport supplies including mouthwash and paper towels to the spas, make suspected cash pickups, and deposit over $50,000 in cash with Jin to a bank account, according to Sellinger.

All four defendants were arrested on Thursday, Aug. 8 and made their initial appearances Friday, Aug. 9, before U.S. Magistrate Judge James B. Clark III in Newark federal court, and released.

Multiple agencies assisted in the investigation including the Federal Air Marshals , HSI New York, Customer and Border Protection, and more.

