$89 Million Long Island Mansion Features Oceanfront Views, More: See Inside

Located on Long Island in the town of East Hampton, the mansion at 370 & 372 Further Lane has recently been put on the market for a whopping $89 million, according to its listing.

Designed by American interior designer John F. Saladino, the five-bedroom, nine-bath estate sits on a huge lot of seven acres, which stretches from Further Lane all the way to the beach, allowing the home privacy.

It also has a private path down to the white-sand beach, its listing states.

The U-shaped home curls around a large terrace, which faces the ocean and is shaded by a pergola covered in wisteria.

Not feeling a dip in the ocean? A heated 55-foot pool sits off of the outdoor dining area and fireplace.

The living room, which is off the grand entryway (which opens directly onto the terrace, providing guests an unobstructed view of the ocean) boasts 18-foot beamed ceilings, an equally large fireplace, and glazed doors that open to show off the water views.

Other features of the estate include what the listing dubs a “connoisseur wine tasting room,” a gourmet kitchen, octagonal bedrooms, eight total fireplaces, and a barn (which, with an additional 5,100 square feet of living space, could serve as an in-law suite or guest house).

For more information and pictures, click here.

