8-Year-Old In Cardiac Arrest Saved By First Responders In Hudson Valley

The rescue started in Putnam County on Saturday, May 20 just after 4:30 p.m., when Carmel Police, members of the Mahopac Volunteer Fire Department, and Ambulunz medic units were sent to a local gymnastics facility on a report of an 8-year-old girl not breathing, according to Lt. Michael Bodo.

Once arriving at the scene, officers and first responders found that the girl was in cardiac arrest and took over lifesaving measures from good samaritans and employees who had begun performing CPR, Bodo said.

A Carmel officer then proceeded to use his department-issued Automated External Defibrillator (AED) and gave a shock to the girl before first responders continued CPR and used a bag valve mask to administer artificial breathing.

Medics then intubated the girl and provided IV fluids before readying her for transport to Westchester Medical Center with an escort from the Yorktown, Mount Pleasant, and Westchester County Police departments as well as state police.

Once she was admitted to the hospital, the girl underwent life-saving treatment.

In the days since the incident, the girl has since been discharged and is now recovering with her family, Bodo said, also thanking the "coordinated effort among some good Samaritans and first responders" for saving her life.

