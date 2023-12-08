SUV Drives Into Front Of Popular Rockland County Bagel Shop, Injures 2, Police Say

The incident occurred in Rockland County around 8:45 a.m., Wednesday, Dec. 6 at Gino's Bagels in Orangeburg.

According to Capt. Michael Shannon of the Orangetown Police, the man, driving a Chevy Tahoe SUV mixed up the accelerator for the brakes and plowed through the front of the busy shop with about a dozen people inside.

Shannon said two people eating at the shop were injured by flying debris. Their injuries were considered minor, he added.

No charges were filed.

The shop, located at 331 Route 303, was able to reopen by boarding up the damage until repairs can be made.

