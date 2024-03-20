57-Year-Old Man Found Dead On Wilderness Trail In Region

The incident occurred in Sullivan County around 1 a.m. Tuesday, March 12, in Narrowsburg on the Tusten Mountain Trail.

New York State Department of Environmental Conservation Forest Ranger Schweider was alerted to a search for the missing man from Queens County in Maspeth who had last been seen two nights earlier by his wife, said DEC officials.

The man had left a note saying he was driving to New Jersey to get a part for their furnace. On March 12 at 1 a.m., the man's family pinged his phone to Crawford Road in Narrowsburg, DEC said.

After finding the man's car on the Tusten Mountain Trail, New York State Police and the National Park Service requested Forest Ranger assistance.

Law enforcement joined the rangers in a search of the area where the man was found dead in the woods. Search crews carried him up the steep slope using a rope system and turned him over to the County Coroner.

The victim's name was not released.

If you or someone you know needs mental health assistance, help is available at 988, a free 24-hour hotline to call or text anywhere in New York.

