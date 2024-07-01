5 Killed After Plane Crashes In Upstate NY

The single-engine Piper PA-46 went down in Catskill Park around 2 p.m. Sunday, June 30, in the small Delaware County village of Sidney.

According to the Federation Aviation Administration (FAA), the plane had departed from Oneonta about 20 minutes earlier.

The identities of the five onboard have not yet been released.

The National Transportation Safety Board (NTSB) is leading the crash investigation.

According to The New York Times, all-terrain vehicles were used in the hours-long search for the plane through the rural region.

Catskill Park comprises about 700,000 acres in Delaware, Greene, Sullivan, and Ulster counties.

This is a developing story. Check back to Daily Voice for updates.

