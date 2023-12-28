Rain Fog/Mist 49°

44-Year-Old Man Goes Missing: Last Seen In This Hudson Valley Location

The family of a missing man who was last seen at locations in both New York and Connecticut is asking the public for help in locating him. 

Norman Allen-Meyer Shaw, age 44.&nbsp;

Norman Allen-Meyer Shaw, age 44, has gone missing, his wife Veronica Shaw said on Thursday, Dec. 28. 

Shaw was last seen in both the Westchester County city of Mount Vernon and the New Haven County city of West Haven. He has also been seen in Riverview, Florida, his wife said.

He is described as being 6-foot-2 and weighing between 180 and 190 pound. It is not known how long he has been missing. 

Anyone with any information regarding his whereabouts is asked to call 813-485-5641. 

