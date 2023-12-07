42-Year-Old NY Woman Believed To Be Traveling Has Been Missing For 2 Weeks

Gabrielle B. Becker was last seen in her Delaware County hometown of Roxbury (outlined in red in the image above) on Friday, Nov. 24, according to New York State Police.

"Her family has been unable to contact her since and is concerned for her safety," said police. "Gabrielle does not have a vehicle and may be utilizing public transportation."

She's described as being 5-foot-7, 130 pounds with light brown, curly, shoulder-length hair.

Anyone with information on her whereabouts is asked to call state police at 607-561-7400.

