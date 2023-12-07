Overcast 32°

42-Year-Old NY Woman Believed To Be Traveling Has Been Missing For 2 Weeks

A 42-year-old New York woman has gone missing and authorities are asking the public's help in trying to find her.

<p>Gabrielle B. Becker and the town of Roxbury in Delaware County (outlined in red).</p>

 Photo Credit: Google Maps/Inset: New York State Police
Gabrielle B. Becker was last seen in her Delaware County hometown of Roxbury (outlined in red in the image above) on Friday, Nov. 24, according to New York State Police.

"Her family has been unable to contact her since and is concerned for her safety," said police. "Gabrielle does not have a vehicle and may be utilizing public transportation."

She's described as being 5-foot-7, 130 pounds with light brown, curly, shoulder-length hair.

Anyone with information on her whereabouts is asked to call state police at 607-561-7400.

