40-Year-Old Injured In 2-Vehicle Crash In Hudson Valley

A 40-year-old man was injured during a two-vehicle crash in the Hudson Valley while allegedly attempting to pass another vehicle in a no-passing zone.

A 40-year-old Highland man was injured during a crash in Ulster Park. Photo Credit: Pixabay via diegoparra/Google Maps street view
The crash took place in Ulster County around 7 am.m., Sunday, Aug. 6 in the town of Ulster Park.

According to Sgt. Collins Reynolds, of the Ulster County Sheriff's Office, deputies responded to the area of 46 Ulster Ave., on Ulster Ave., for a report of a motorcycle versus a vehicle.

When officers arrived they found Erik Santiago, age 22 of Poughkeepsie, and motorcycle driver Wesley Salis, age 40, of Highland, Reynolds said.

An investigation found that both vehicles were attempting to pass another car in a no-passing zone when the driver of the vehicle struck the back of the motorcycle, Reynolds said.

Salis was transported by ambulance to Vassar Brothers Medical Center in Poughkeepsie for treatment.

Deputies were assisted by the Esopus Fire Department Espous Volunteer Ambulance Squad.

The crash is under investigation. 

