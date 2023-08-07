40-Year-Old Injured In 2-Vehicle Crash In Hudson Valley

The crash took place in Ulster County around 7 am.m., Sunday, Aug. 6 in the town of Ulster Park.

According to Sgt. Collins Reynolds, of the Ulster County Sheriff's Office, deputies responded to the area of 46 Ulster Ave., on Ulster Ave., for a report of a motorcycle versus a vehicle.

When officers arrived they found Erik Santiago, age 22 of Poughkeepsie, and motorcycle driver Wesley Salis, age 40, of Highland, Reynolds said.

An investigation found that both vehicles were attempting to pass another car in a no-passing zone when the driver of the vehicle struck the back of the motorcycle, Reynolds said.

Salis was transported by ambulance to Vassar Brothers Medical Center in Poughkeepsie for treatment.

Deputies were assisted by the Esopus Fire Department Espous Volunteer Ambulance Squad.

The crash is under investigation.

