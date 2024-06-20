1 Killed, Others Injured In 4-Vehicle Hudson Valley Crash

The collision occurred in Orange County around 5:30 p.m., Wednesday, June 19, on Route 6 in the town of Woodbury.

According to Trooper Steven Nevel of the New York State Police, a preliminary investigation determined that a 2021 Kia was traveling westbound on Route 6 and rear-ended a second vehicle traveling in the same direction.

The Kia then crossed over the double yellow line, striking a third vehicle traveling in the eastbound lane of Route 6. A fourth vehicle traveling westbound was struck by the second vehicle, Nevel said.

The passenger who was traveling in the Kia was pronounced dead at the scene, Nevel said. The passenger's identity is being withheld pending next of kin notification.

Nevel said the operators of the Kia and the second and third vehicles were transported to local hospitals with non-life-threatening injuries.

The investigation is ongoing.

This is a developing story. Check back to Daily Voice for updates.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Clarkstown and receive free news updates.