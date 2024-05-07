4 Rockland County Teens Face Hate Crime Charges For Anti-Semitic Slurs, Firing Pellet Gun

The incidents occurred in Rockland County in Ramapo on two dates in April.

According to Det. Sgt. Michael Higgins of the Ramapo Police, the first two teens were arrested on Friday, April 19, for aggravated harassment as a hate crime.

Higgins said the two 17-year-olds, one from Airmont and one from Suffern, were riding along Cragmere Road around 9 p.m. in Ramapo when the passenger shot an Orbeez water pellet gun at people walking on the side of the roadway.

One victim was hit by water pellets but was not injured, Higgins said.

The two also yelled anti-Semitic slurs toward the pedestrians and then sped away.

Higgins said the following weekend, on Friday, April 26, the same driver from Airmont, with three passengers, including the Suffern resident from before, and two 18-year-olds, one from Airmont and one from Hillburn, began harassing pedestrians again, this time on Oxford Driver in Montebello.

This time, one of the 18-year-olds threw trash at pedestrians, striking one, and all were yelling anti-Semitic remarks before fleeing the scene at a high rate of speed, Higgins said.

Higgins added that all were charged with aggravated harassment as a hate crime; the driver was also charged with reckless endangerment. All four were released with appearance tickets due to bail reform laws.

Police did not name the 18-year-old suspects.

This is a developing story. Check back to Daily Voice for updates.

