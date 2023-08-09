$3M In Flood Relief Funds Set Aside For Rockland Homeowners: Here's Who's Eligible

The emergency assistance funding, which will offer repair grants to affected homeowners in Westchester, Putnam, Rockland, and Dutchess Counties, was announced by Hochul on Wednesday, Aug. 9.

The funding will help residents repair damage caused by a severe storm system that caused widespread flooding on Sunday, July 9.

The grants are planned to cover damage caused at primary residences owned by homeowners meeting the program's income guidelines and will be overseen by New York State Homes and Community Renewal.

To be eligible to receive emergency funds, homeowners must live in one of the designated counties and make incomes at or below 80 percent of the Area Median Income, according to Hochul's office.

Eligible homeowners will be able to receive funding to cover the cost of repairs that are needed to bring the residence back into a safe, livable condition. These include the repair or replacement of:

Electrical and plumbing systems;

Heating systems and appliances;

Flooring;

Drywall;

Insulation;

Windows;

Doors;

Siding;

Roofing.

A complete list of qualified repairs and eligibility criteria for the program is available by clicking here. Residents can begin applying on Friday, Aug. 11, officials said.

Each eligible homeowner will be awarded a grant of up to $50,000 based on the scope of work approved by local program administrators.

Hochul said the funding would prove essential for those who had their lives upended by the sudden flooding.

"This additional funding will help to provide relief to even more New Yorkers impacted by these devastating floods as they work to repair their homes and return to their normal lives," she said, adding, "My administration remains committed to assisting New Yorkers in any way possible as part of the recovery effort following last month’s historic storm.”

