33-Year-Old Woman Charged After 2-Year-Old Dies In Hot Car In Region

On Tuesday, July 16 at approximately 6:45 p.m. in Sullivan County, police responded to a 911 call of a child left in a vehicle at the Sleepy Hollow Apartment Complex in Monticello.

Upon arrival, officers located a 2-year-old boy in a 2012 Ford Explorer suffering from cardiac arrest, New York State Police said.

Responders immediately began life saving measures, which were unsuccessful.

His cause of death was determined to be by hyperthermia.

The child was later identified as Antonio Ware Suarez. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

On Thursday, Aug. 1, state police investigators arrested Sullivan County resident Sarah Carter, age 33, from Monticello.

She was charged with criminal negligent homicide and endangering the welfare of a child.

She was arraigned and remanded to Sullivan County Jail in lieu of $50,000 cash, $150,000 bond, $300,000 secured to reappear Monday, Aug. 26.

This continues to be a developing story. Check back to Daily Voice for updates.

