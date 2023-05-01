317,000 Steam Irons Recalled Due To Fire, Burn, Shock Hazards

About 317,000 Steamfast Home & Away Travel Steam Irons and Brookstone Steam Bug Travel Steam Irons sold in the US are subject to the recall by Vornado, the Consumer Product Safety Commission announced.

The power cord can become damaged near the cord bushing, which can lead to overheating of the cord, posing fire and burn hazards. In addition, cord damage near the bushing can result in exposed copper wires, posing a shock hazard, the CPSC said.

Consumers may call Vornado toll-free at 866-827-3362 from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. ET Monday through Friday or go to steamfast.com/recalls/travelirons to start a recall submission.

Consumers may also visit vornado.com or steamfast.com, and click on “Product Recalls” at the top of the page for more information.

