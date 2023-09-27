30 Goats Loose In Hudson Valley Road Herded Back Into Pen By 'K9 Cowboy'

The flock of goats made its escape in Putnam County on Monday, Sept. 25, when a Carmel Police officer found 30 of the animals loose in a Mahopac Falls road, completely blocking it.

Luckily, the officer was accompanied by his K9 partner, Pietro, who saw the moment as a perfect opportunity to live up to his German Shepherd name.

Soon enough, Pietro rounded up the goats and helped corral them back into their pen, a moment that was captured on video and released by Carmel Police on social media.

"Nice job, K9 Cowboy," the department wrote in their post with the video.

