30 Goats Loose In Hudson Valley Road Herded Back Into Pen By 'K9 Cowboy'

A total of thirty goats that managed to escape their pen and block a Hudson Valley roadway were herded back home thanks to the help of a trusty K9 officer.

Carmel Police K9 Pietro helps corral a group of goats back into their pen. Photo Credit: Carmel Police
Ben Crnic
The flock of goats made its escape in Putnam County on Monday, Sept. 25, when a Carmel Police officer found 30 of the animals loose in a Mahopac Falls road, completely blocking it. 

Luckily, the officer was accompanied by his K9 partner, Pietro, who saw the moment as a perfect opportunity to live up to his German Shepherd name. 

Soon enough, Pietro rounded up the goats and helped corral them back into their pen, a moment that was captured on video and released by Carmel Police on social media.

"Nice job, K9 Cowboy," the department wrote in their post with the video.

