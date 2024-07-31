3 Stabbed In Hudson Valley During Fight

The incident occurred in Dutchess County at around 12:15 a.m. on Wednesday, July 31, at Looper's Plaza, located at South Avenue and Wolcott Avenue in Beacon.

According to Beacon Police Chief Thomas Figlia, the department received a 911 call regarding something happening at the plaza.

The chief said that as officers responded, they located several people in South Avenue Park walking from the area toward West Center Street.

One of those stopped, a 16-year-old male, was found to be bleeding. He told officers he had been in a fight and was stabbed.

He was transported to a hospital by ambulance, where it was determined he had suffered a non-life-threatening laceration to the head, Figlia said.

The chief stated that while officers were interviewing the victim at the hospital, two other individuals, a 17-year-old girl, and an 18-year-old man, who were believed to be associated with the incident, entered the emergency room. They were also suffering from non-life-threatening lacerations.

"At this time, the incident is still under investigation, so further details are not being released," Figlia said.

Anyone who may have witnessed the incident or has further information is urged to call the Beacon Police Department at 845-831-4111 and ask to speak to a detective.

