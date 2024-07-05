Partly Cloudy 89°

Mugshot Shows Bloodied NJ Addiction Counselor Charged In Triple-Fatal DWI Crash In NYC

A 44-year-old addiction counselor from New Jersey is facing multiple charges in a DWI crash that left three people dead and seven others injured on July 4th in Manhattan, Daily Voice has learned.

Daniel Hyden has been charged in a July Fourth crash in New York City that killed three people and left others injured, the NYPD said.

 Photo Credit: Citizen App/DCHyden Instagram
Daniel Hyden, of Monmouth Junction, was operating a a grey Ford F-150 at a high rate of speed when he ran through a stop sign at the Water and Jackson street intersection just before 9 p.m. on the Lower East Side, the NYPD said.

Hyden went up onto the sidewalk and plowed into groups of people celebrating the Fourth of July at Corlears Hook Park, police said.

Four people struck had been pinned underneath the truck, firefighters said at the press conference. Good Samaritans grabbed Hyden and made sure he didn't leave until first responders arrived, officials said.

Hyden identifies himself as an addiction counselor his Instagram profile, which also advertises an adult coloring book that he penned to help others achieve sobriety.

Those who died were identified as a 59-year-old woman, 38-year-old man, an unidentified female. Others hospitalized include a 30-year-old woman, a 35-year-old woman, a 36-year-old woman, 37-year-old man, 33-year-old woman, 11-year-old boy, 38-year-old man, and an 18-year-old woman, the NYPD said.

Hyden has been charged with eight counts of assault/recklessly causing serious injury with a weapon, aggravated vehicular homicide, DWI, and aggravated unlicensed operation of a motor vehicle.

