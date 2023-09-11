Trio Nabbed For Welfare Fraud In Region, Officials Say

Those arrested included:
- Jacqueline M. Vargas, age 39, of Liberty, was arrested on Sunday July 23 and charged with welfare fraud and offering a false instrument for filing. Vargas allegedly stole $1,435 in SNAP benefits from the Sullivan County Department of Social Services by failing to a second source of income from a second job between June 2022, and Dec. 2022. She was processed and released on an appearance ticket to return to the Town of Liberty Court at a later date.
- Waleska Rivera-Sawo, age 48, of Monticello, was arrested and charged with grand larceny for allegedly stealing $1,093 in SNAP benefits by failing to disclose that she was employed between July 2022, and Dec. 2022. She was processed and released on an appearance ticket to return to the Town of Liberty Court at a later date.
- Marietta E. Trimble, age 44, of Fallsburg, was arrested and charged on Thursday, Sept. 1 with welfare fraud and offering a false instrument for allegedly stealing $3,067 in SNAP benefits while working. She was processed and released to return to the Town of Liberty Court at a later date.
