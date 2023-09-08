Thunderstorm Light Rain 86°

29-Year-Old Rockland County Man Charged In Domestic Violence Attack, Police Say

A 29-year-old Hudson Valley man was charged with allegedly choking another person and damaging an iPad during a domestic violence incident.

A Stony Point man was charged after allegedly choking a domestic violence victim making it hard for them to breathe. Photo Credit: Photo by Scott Rodgerson on Unsplash/Kindel Media on Pexels
Kathy Reakes
Rockland County resident Justin Patyi, of Stony Point, was arrested on Tuesday, Sept. 5 around 10 a.m. after police responded to a home on Walter Drive.

According to Lt, Greg Becker, of the Stony Point Police, an investigation found that Patyi had applied pressure around the victim's neck causing them to have difficulty breathing,

He was charged with:

  • Felony criminal mischief 
  • Criminal obstruction of breathing
  • Harassment

Patyi was released on an appearance ticket.

