27-Year-Old Former HS Hockey Player In Rockland Dies Suddenly On His 'Dream Trip'

Rockland County native Brian Kilduff, age 27, of West Haverstraw, died suddenly on Friday, Dec. 29 after becoming ill while in Chile.

He was born in Suffern, on Wednesday, March 20, 1996, and graduated from North Rockland High School where he played hockey, according to his obituary.

"Everyone who knew Brian knew how much he loved hockey," his obituary said.

He went on to receive a degree in English and Journalism from the University of Delaware.

Kilduff worked in New Jersey, enjoying bartending in Hoboken while pursuing a career in environmental conservation with Green Bucket Compost, which he was very passionate about, the obituary noted.

He was an active member of the North Rockland community, serving as the videographer for North Rockland Hockey and Army West Point Athletics, according to a GoFundMe.

The GoFundMe effort was set up to help bring his body home from Chile.

He is survived by his mother, Bernadette, his father Dan, and his two younger siblings Jaclyn and James, whom he loved very much.

He is also survived by his grandmother, Carol, and many aunts, uncles, and cousins.

"Brian had such a thirst for adventure and lust for life," his obituary said.

He loved hiking, traveling, going to concerts, and New York Rangers games.

A visitation will be held on Friday, Jan. 12 from 4 p.m. to 9 p.m. at TJ McGowan Sons Funeral Home, 71 N. Central Highway, Garnerville.

A funeral mass will be held on Saturday, Jan. 13, at 11 a.m. at St. Peter’s Church, 115 Broadway, Haverstraw.

To donate to the GoFundMe, click here.

