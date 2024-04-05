25-Year-Old Assaults Home Invasion Victim, Steals Car In Hudson Valley: Here's His Sentence

Dutchess County resident Emmanuel Gates of Poughkeepsie was sentenced to 13 years in prison in connection with two incidents that happened in Orange County in August 2023, Orange County District Attorney David Hoovler announced on Friday, April 5.

According to the Orange County DA's Office, the first of these incidents occurred on Friday, Aug. 4 around 11 p.m., when Gates was caught on surveillance video entering an attached garage at a New Windsor residence. Once inside, he stole the resident's car, which was found in Newburgh days later.

When Gates was taken into police custody days later, he was discovered to have the vehicle's keys.

The second of the incidents that Gates was involved in happened on Sunday, Aug. 13 around 10:15 p.m., when one of his accomplices knocked on the door of a Newburgh residence. When the victim inside opened the door, the accomplice signaled for Gates and two other defendants to enter.

Once inside, the four defendants stole property from the victim and threatened them with knives. During an altercation inside the home, Gates slashed the victim's face with a knife, according to officials.

Gates later pleaded guilty to first-degree burglary and second-degree attempted burglary. In addition to his prison sentence, he will be required to serve five years of post-release supervision.

"This defendant felt entitled to others’ property with impunity and sought to take it by any violent means necessary," Hoovler said of Gates's actions, adding, "However, the dedication of the law enforcement agencies and officers involved in these cases saw to it that the defendant’s reign of criminality was brought to an end."

