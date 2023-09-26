$23K In Fines Issued To Clarkstown Landlord Housing Migrants, Officials Say

An inspection by the Rockland County Office of Buildings and Codes is issuing a $23,000 fine to Schloima Koppel, the same landlord housing 31 people in a New City single-family property, resulting from 32 violations found at Koppel’s Spring Valley rental at 8 W. Funston Street, said Rockland County Executive Ed Day.

The inspection uncovered eight bedrooms and 16 beds, in what should be a three-bedroom home, Day said.

Day said inspectors are still trying to determine how many people are living on the property as the investigation found three people sharing one of the beds in the home.

In addition to overcrowding, violations found include blocked egresses, electrical hazards, illegal conversions, and missing smoke and carbon monoxide detectors.

The landlord has 30 days to remedy the violations and request reinspection.

Rockland County currently has control over the Village of Spring Valley Building Department.

The county encourages residents to contact officials for inspects if they feel they live in unsafe conditions, Day said.

“Building and fire codes were designed to protect the welfare and safety of residents, visitors, and first responders and it is inhumane of landlords to put profit above people,” said Day. “I want our residents to know that we understand and share your frustration. Illegal housing is becoming a major problem in this county."

Day said the sad reality is enforcement is only a Band-Aid and not solving the true cause of this issue which is getting increasingly worse by state and federal officials ignoring the tens of thousands of migrants being moved across the country.

Clarkstown Supervisor George Hoehmann stated, "I am delighted that the work between the Town of Clarkstown and the County of Rockland has again borne fruit. The migrant flophouse in Clarkstown led to the county following up as part of the joint investigation into another property in Spring Valley, owned by the same owner Schloima Koppel. We look forward to continuing our strong partnership with County Executive Ed Day to stop illegal housing and the trafficking of migrants in our communities."

Day has requested New York Attorney General Letitia James to investigate the organized movement of migrants across the country and state into dangerously overcrowded properties.

To submit a complaint within Spring Valley, call 845-364-3700 or email BuildingsAndCodes@co.rockland.ny.us.

Rockland Codes requests all violations be reported to 845-364-2585 or by filing a report online.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Clarkstown and receive free news updates.