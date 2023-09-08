23-Year-Old Hudson Valley Man Admits To Shooting, Sentenced, DA Says

Orange County resident Tyshawn Milligan, of Middletown, was sentenced on Thursday, Sept. 7 to eight years in prison and five years of post-release supervision following the plea, said Orange County District Attorney David M. Hoovler.

As admitted during the plea allocution and in charging documents filed and comments made on the record in court, on Tuesday, June 14, 2022, police officers in the City of Middletown responded to reports of shots fired.

The police located a person with a gunshot wound to the right forearm. An investigation led the police to develop Milligan as a suspect after learning that he had an argument with the victim which led to the shooting, court records show.

After the shooting, Milligan fled the scene and was later arrested by the police.

Milligan admitted in court to possessing the loaded firearm and causing physical injury to the victim by means of a deadly weapon.

District Attorney Hoovler thanked the City of Middletown Police Department for their investigation and arrest of Milligan.

“The proliferation of illegally possessed guns contributes to unnecessary and dangerous violence,” said Hoovler. “It is important to identify and prosecute the drivers of violence to keep our communities safe for us all.”

