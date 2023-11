Rockland County resident William Scott of Stony Point, was turned over to Stony Point Police by the Clarkstown Police Department on Friday, Nov. 24 on an active warrant.

According to Lt. Gregory Becker of the Stony Point Police, Scott was wanted for stealing the motorcycle earlier this year.

He was charged with criminal possession of stolen property and released on an appearance ticket to appear in court in December.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Clarkstown and receive free news updates.