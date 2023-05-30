2-Year-Old Found Not Breathing In Hudson Valley Pool Survives Thanks To Police

The incident took place in Orange County around 12 p.m., Saturday, May 27 on Jones Drive in Woodbury.

According to Det. Steve Roman, of the Woodbury Police, officers responded to the home after receiving a 911 call and along with members of the New York State Police worked to revive the child with CPR.

As officers performed CPR, other police officers from across the region blocked exits on Route 17 in order for the child to be raced to Garnet Medical Center in Middletown for treatment, Roman said.

"It was really an effort by all surrounding agencies that helped save the child's life," he added.

First responders were able to revive the child who was later transported to Westchester Medical Center for more advanced treatment, Roman said.

No word on the child's condition on Tuesday, May 30.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Clarkstown and receive free news updates.