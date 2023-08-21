2 Trapped Occupants Rescued From Crashed Car On I-287

The incident happened on Sunday, Aug. 20 around 1:45 a.m., when emergency crews were sent to a crash on I-287 in Purchase in the area of mile marker 9.0, according to the Purchase Fire Department.

While on the way to the crash, state police confirmed that the response would require extricating the car's two occupants. Crews then arrived at the scene and found a vehicle flipped on its side on the right shoulder of the roadway.

Firefighters then began stabilizing the car and removing the roof to access the two trapped people. After they were freed from the wreckage, emergency crews then tended to the occupants before taking them to a local hospital.

All units were able to return to service around 3:15 a.m., fire officials said. The cause of the crash was not revealed by authorities.

