2 Tornadoes Confirmed In NY This Week: Here's When, Where

Both occurred upstate on Wednesday, July 24, and they come after 10 twisters hit central and northern New York last week.

In Oswego County, the first tornado on Wednesday touched down just before 3:30 p.m. in the town of Orwell, about 40 miles north of Syracuse.

It left a short, coherent path of broken tree limbs extended down an east-west path and had peak winds of 85 miles per hour, ranking it as an EF-0 tornado, the weakest of six levels on the Enhanced Fujita Scale, according to the National Weather Service.

The other twister hit the town of Broadalbin in Fulton County, about 45 minutes north of Albany, at around 4:40 p.m.

It was also an EF-0 twister, with maximum wind speeds of 80 mph.

Two trees were uprooted, and there were numerous downed limbs.

No injuries were reported with either of the tornadoes.

The EF scale classifies tornadoes into six categories:

EF0 - Weak, winds of 65 to 85 mph

EF1 - Weak, winds of 86 to 110 mph

EF2 - Strong, winds of 111 to 135 mph

EF3 - Strong, winds of 136 to 165 mph

EF4 - Violent, winds. of 166 to 200 mph

EF5 - Violent, winds of more than 200 mph

