2 Teens Injured In Hudson Valley Playground Shootings, Police Say

The incident occurred in Orange County on Saturday evening at the Mullins Apartment complex on Walsh Road in Newburgh.

According to Mike Neppl, spokesman for the city of Newburgh, two teens, ages 16 and 17 were playing with guns and shot themselves witnesses told police.

The duo received non-life-threatening injuries and were transported to St. Luke's Hospital in Newburgh, Neppl said.

Nepal declined to provide further information.

According to Mark Lieb, of Rockland Video Productions, neighbors said the area is usually quiet and not prone to violence.

This is a developing story. Check back to Daily Voice for updates.

