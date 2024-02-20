2 Shot, 1 Stabbed Near Hudson Valley Bar

The incident occurred in Orange County around 4 a.m., Sunday, Feb. 18 in the vicinity of Whispers Cocktail Lounge in the town of Wallkill.

According to Wallkill Deputy Chief of Police Antonino Spano, all three victims went to Garnet Health Medical Center in Middletown.

Two of the victims were suffering from gunshot wounds, and a third victim was being treated for a stab wound, Spano said. None of the injuries were life-threatening.

The case is being investigated by the town of Wallkill detectives New York State Police, and the city of Middletown Police Department.

Anyone with information is asked to contact detectives at 845- 692-6757.

This is a developing story. Check back to Daily Voice for updates.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Clarkstown and receive free news updates.