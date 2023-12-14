2 Hudson Valley Fire Department Employees Charged With Grand Larceny

The theft took place in Orange County from the Washington Heights Volunteer Fire Company in Middletown, said Trooper Steven Nevel of the New York State Police.

According to Nevel, Gordon Healy, age 52 from the town of Wallkill, and Lynn Simpson, age 40, from the city of Middletown were charged on Tuesday, Dec. 12.

Nevel said the department's Bureau of Criminal Investigation was notified in September about a possible larceny from the fire company.

An investigation revealed that over several months, numerous unauthorized transactions from the department’s account were withdrawn totaling over $17,500, Nevel said.

A detailed investigation into the account revealed that Simpson, the financial secretary, and Healey, the vice president of the volunteer fire company, removed the funds from the account, state police said.

Healy and Simpson were charged with grand larceny and conspiracy.

They were released on their own recognizance.

