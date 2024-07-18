2 Hospitalized After Crash On Parkway In Hudson Valley

The crash happened on Monday, July 15, when two cars collided on the Taconic State Parkway southbound entrance ramp leading from Crompond Road (Route 202) in Yorktown, according to the Yorktown Heights Volunteer Fire Department.

Arriving fire crews found one person stuck inside their car and used Hurst Hydraulic extrication equipment to remove the side of the vehicle, freeing them in the process.

Two people were later taken to a trauma center before the scene was turned over to New York State Police.

