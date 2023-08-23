2 From Region Charged With Endangering Child After 23 Neglected Animals Found In Home

The incident took place in Sullivan County in the town of Liberty at a residence on Benton Hollow Road on Wednesday, Aug. 16.

According to Undersheriff Eric Chaboty, of the Sullivan County Sheriff's Office, at the scene deputies found the home occupied by 12 dogs, a cat, a genie pig, and nine rabbits for a total of 23 animals.

The structure had no running water. Liberty Town Code Enforcement arrived a short time later and condemned the house as uninhabitable, Chaboty said.

A 6-year-old child was removed from the residence by Child Protective Services and taken into custody, he added.

Deputies arrested Channell L. Tissierra-Swartz, age 41. and Douglas A. Dymond, age 52.

They were both released on appearance tickets pending a future court date.

The 23 animals were turned over at the scene to the custody of the Catskill Animal Rescue.

Deputies were assisted by the Sullivan County Probation Department which is conducting a separate investigation at the location.

