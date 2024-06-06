Undercover Spa Investigation In Hudson Valley Results In 2 Prostitution Arrests

The incident occurred in Orange County on Wednesday, June 5, at the 207 Spa on Little Britain Road and Sun & Moon Spa on Little Forge Road in New Windsor.

According to South Windsor Police Chief Daniel Valeri, the department, in conjunction with investigators from the New York State Police, conducted an undercover investigation into prostitution and unlicensed/illegal massages being conducted at several locations throughout New Windsor.

The investigation resulted in the arrest of two people for prostitution and working without a license.

"Neither defendant held professional licenses, as required by law, to practice the acts performed on the undercover officers, and each also solicited the officer for sexual acts," Valeri said.

Valeri said the investigation was initiated after the department received complaints from residents and businesses reporting suspicious activity occurring at these locations.

Arrested included Choi Chun Ok, age 57, of Queens, and Geumsun Yi, age 55, of Flushing.

Both were released on appearance tickets.

“The shutdown of illegal businesses that affect the quality of life around town is a high priority of mine," said New Windsor Supervisor Stephen Bedetti. "Thank you to our Police Department for the professional handling of this enforcement last night, a job well done by them.”

Click here to follow Daily Voice Clarkstown and receive free news updates.