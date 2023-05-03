16-Year-Old Missing Nearly Week May Be Traveling Through Region, Police Say

Amalia Colon, of Schenectady, was last seen on Thursday, April 27, Schenectady Police announced on Wednesday, May 3.

Investigators said the teen may be with a female friend and may have traveled to the Bronx.

Colon is described as a white female, 5-feet-4-inches tall and 120 pounds, with brown hair, brown eyes, and a nose piercing.

She was last seen wearing a pink hooded sweatshirt with blue jeans.

Anyone with information on her whereabouts is asked to contact the Schenectady Police Department at 518-382-5256.

