16-Year-Old Missing Nearly Week May Be Traveling Through Region, Police Say

Police are asking for help in locating a 16-year-old New York girl who has been missing for nearly a week and may be traveling over 100 miles away from home.

Amalia Colon, age 16, was last seen Thursday, April 27 in Schenectady. Photo Credit: Schenectady Police Department
Michael Mashburn
Amalia Colon, of Schenectady, was last seen on Thursday, April 27, Schenectady Police announced on Wednesday, May 3.

Investigators said the teen may be with a female friend and may have traveled to the Bronx.

Colon is described as a white female, 5-feet-4-inches tall and 120 pounds, with brown hair, brown eyes, and a nose piercing.

She was last seen wearing a pink hooded sweatshirt with blue jeans.

Anyone with information on her whereabouts is asked to contact the Schenectady Police Department at 518-382-5256.

