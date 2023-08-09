16-Year-Old Boy Drowns After Jumping From Waterfall In Region

The Greene County incident happened at around 3:20 p.m. Tuesday, Aug. 8, at Fawn’s Leap, located near the hamlet of Haines Falls in the Town of Hunter.

Greene County Sheriff’s officials said a group of teens, all from Brooklyn, was swimming in Kaaterskill Creek when a 16-year-old boy and a friend jumped from a ledge at the top of the falls.

Both teens landed in the water at the base of the falls where the current proved to be too strong for them to swim out of.

Another swimmer noticed they were struggling and was able to help one of the teens, however they were unable to reach the 16-year-old.

New York State Police divers later recovered the teen’s body and pronounced him dead at the scene.

The roadway leading up to the falls was closed for nearly two hours as crews from multiple police and fire agencies responded, including New York State Forest Rangers, Haines Falls Fire Department, and Town of Hunter Police.

Authorities had not publicly identified the victim as of Wednesday, Aug. 9.

