$15K Theft: Hudson Valley Police Officer Accused Of Stealing Cash Given To Department

Putnam County resident Douglas Ramirez, of Mahopac, age 44, who serves as a police officer with the Elmsford Police Department, was arraigned in Elmsford Village Court on grand larceny charges on Wednesday, Sept. 27, the Westchester County District Attorney's Office announced.

According to the DA's Office, on Thursday, July 27 around 3 p.m., Ramirez had accepted a sealed package turned in to the front desk of the Elmsford Police Department while on duty.

This package contained $15,000 in cash, which Ramirez allegedly stole after discovering the contents, officials said.

Ramirez was later arrested by the DA's Office on Tuesday, Aug. 29, and placed on administrative leave by the department. He now faces the following charges:

Third-degree grand larceny, a felony;

Official misconduct, a misdemeanor.

He will next appear in court on Wednesday, Oct. 25.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Clarkstown and receive free news updates.