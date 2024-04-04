Overcast 38°

$150K Winning Powerball Ticket Sold In Hudson Valley

While it might not be millions, the third-prize Powerball Powerplay ticket winner in the Hudson Valley took home a cool $150,000.

Smokes 4 Less in Newburgh, where a $150,000 Powerball ticket was sold.&nbsp;

 Photo Credit: Google Maps street view/Powerball
Kathy Reakes
The player, who purchased the ticket in Orange County at the Smokes 4 Less store in Newburgh, had to match four numbers, plus the Powerball, said New York Lottery officials to win the dough.

The winning numbers for the Wednesday, April 3 game were 11-38-41-62-65 with a Powerball of 15.

No word yet on who the winner is.

The winning numbers for the Powerball game are drawn from a field of one to 69. The Power Ball is drawn from a separate field of one to 26. 

When purchased, the Power Play option allows players to multiply non-jackpot prizes up to 10 times. 

The Powerball drawing is televised every Monday, Wednesday, and Saturday at 11 p.m.

