15-Year-Old Dies After Fall From Window In Orange County

The incident took place in Orange County at 4 Edward Diana Way, Apt. 60 in the town of Wallkill.

According to Wallkill Deputy Chief of Police Antonino Spano, officers responded to a report of a person that fell from a window.

Once at the complex, officers discovered an unresponsive 15-year-old child on the ground. The teen was transported to Garnet Health Medical Center by the Town of Wallkill Emergency Medical Services where they later died.

The ongoing investigation into this incident is being conducted by the town of Wallkill Detectives.

This is a developing story. Check back to Daily Voice for updates.

