$10M Price Cut: Alec Baldwin's NY Estate Back On Market With Movie Theater, Wine Tasting Room

Alec Baldwin’s latest role sees him playing chief spokesperson for his own massive New York estate, which is back on the market after a significant price cut.

Alec Baldwin's Amagansett estate hit the market on Tuesday, Jan. 16, for $18.9 million.

 Photo Credit: Saunders & Associates/Wikimedia Commons user Gage Skidmore
The family room.&nbsp;

 Photo Credit: Saunders & Associates

Alec Baldwin gives a tour of his Amagansett estate. 

 Photo Credit: YouTube/Saunders & Associates
Michael Mashburn
The “30 Rock” star, age 65, appears in a new promotional video for his Long Island mansion – located in Amagansett at 335 Town Lane – which was relisted Tuesday, Jan. 16 for $18.9 million.

The sprawling 10,000-square-foot modern farmhouse, situated on 10 acres and boasting seven bedrooms and nine bathrooms, was originally listed for $29 million in September 2022, Behind the Hedges reports.

Baldwin purchased the estate in 1995 and has since had two additions put in, the “Beetlejuice” star says in a promotional video from Saunders & Associates.

“I fell in love with this place the moment I came here,” he says. “You just can’t get this out here anymore. You can’t buy big pieces of land, especially in Amagansett, that I know of.”

Inside, new buyers will have no problem entertaining with a grand eat-in kitchen, wine tasting room, and movie theater.

“Every detail of this impeccable cedar shingle retreat has been curated to maximize indoor/outdoor space and utilize natural light throughout the year,” reads the listing.

Outside, there’s a 625-square-foot pavilion featuring a “magnificent” fieldstone fireplace, a western-facing gunite pool and spa, and a fenced vegetable garden.

For Baldwin, parting with his home of nearly three decades will be bittersweet.

“I’ve always loved it here. It’s a very, very low-density area and I love coming here,” he says in the video. “I’m always happiest when I come here, especially this time of year. I love it in the wintertime because it’s so peaceful and it’s so beautiful.”

A native New Yorker, Baldwin was born on Long Island in Amityville and raised in Massapequa.

Click here to view the complete listing from Saunders & Associates.

