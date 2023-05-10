1-Year-Old Dies After Being Left In Hot Car In Rockland County

The incident took place in Rockland County on Tuesday, May 9 around 4:30 p.m., in Spring Valley.

According to Det. Philip Fantasia of the Spring Valley Police, officers responded to a home on Ridge Avenue on a report of a deceased child.

When officers arrived on the scene, they learned that a 1-year-old girl had been left in the family vehicle unattended for several hours and died, Fantasia said.

There is an ongoing investigation taking place by the Spring Valley Police, the Rockland County Sheriff's Office, Child Protective Services, and the Medical Examiner's Office.

The Spring Valley Police is asking anyone with information to contact Det. Yakov Polowin at 845-356-7400 or email tips@villagespringvalley.org.

This is a developing story. Check back to Daily Voice for updates.

