Take Look Inside $1.9M Chappaqua Home With 'Indoor Pool Oasis': On Sale Now

The 7-bed, 6-bath 6,814-square-foot home is located atop one of the most picturesque viewpoints in Chappaqua at 85 Haights Cross Rd. and is sited on 8.86 acres of woods, according to its listing on Zillow.

The unique residence was commissioned in 1969 by behavioral scientist Francis Mechner and his wife, Vicki, and designed by architect John Koster, according to a report by Curbed.

Those who step inside the home will immediately notice its smooth curved arc ceiling and the extensive number of windows, allowing for plenty of views of the surrounding forest. The main feature of the home that will attract the most attention, though, is the domed "indoor pool oasis" that gives a sense of the outdoors with its plants, stone outcroppings, and glass ceiling, according to Zillow.

Other features included with the listing include a primary bedroom suite with its own dressing room, office, and plumbed bath; an open living space on the lower level; and an outdoor deck.

The property is listed by Houlihan Lawrence, which is now offering tours for those interested.

