Stunner: Chappaqua's Hillary Clinton Endorses Westchester's Latimer For Congress

A former First Lady and Senator, Clinton, of Chappaqua, made the announcement on X on Wednesday, June 12.

"With Trump on the ballot, we need strong, principled Democrats in Congress more than ever, Clinton wrote. "In Congress, @LatimerforNY will protect abortion rights, stand up to the NRA, and fight for President Biden’s agenda—just like he’s always done.

Make a plan to vote by June 25th!"

Latimer is facing off with current two-term Democrat Representative Jamaal Bowman, who has accused the county executive of racist behavior and being "friendly" with Republicans.

Clinton’s backing came shortly after Bowman criticized Latimer Wednesday, June 12, in Mount Vernon.

“He’s in the pocket of Republican billionaires … who are racist,” Bowman said to Politico. “He is also not just anti-Black racist; he’s anti-Muslim racist.”

Latimer said that Clinton's endorsement gave more support to his grassroots campaign.

"I’m honored to have the support of @HillaryClinton, whose decades of service are an inspiration," he added on X.

Hot rhetoric has flown from both sides, especially when it comes to the Israel-Hamas war, as Bowman is a member of the Squad, a group of Democrats who support the Palestine cause.

Latimer, who received multi-million-dollar support from the pro-Israel AIPAC, has said Bowman’s criticism of the Jewish state is in contrast to mainstream Democrats, Politico reported.

After Clinton’s endorsement, Latimer said: “Her voice gives even more momentum to our grassroots campaign, which keeps gaining strength because we stand strongly and honestly for our values and our belief in delivering meaningful results for the communities we serve.”

Clinton's endorsement comes just before early voting begins in the primary.

