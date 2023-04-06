Stolen Vehicle With Gun, Narcotics Driven By Teens Caught In Millwood: Police

Three teenagers from the Hudson Valley face charges after they were allegedly caught with a loaded gun and narcotics packaged for sale in Northern Westchester just minutes after the stolen vehicle they were traveling in had been reported, police said.

The incident started on Wednesday, March 5 around 8:05 p.m., when Yonkers Police reported that a 2009 Acura MDX had been stolen from Tuckahoe Road. Shortly after this, Westchester County Police detectives determined that the car was traveling north on the Taconic State Parkway in Mount Pleasant.

Soon after, a Westchester PD sergeant and two patrol officers found the Acura at Pleasantville Road and pulled the vehicle over just south of the Route 100 Exit in Millwood just before 8:20 p.m., only 12 minutes after it had been reported stolen.

After they pulled the Acura over, officers seized a loaded .32-caliber handgun as well as 10 glassine envelopes of heroin, six small bundles of crack cocaine, and 84 pills of Xanax, ecstasy, and oxycodone, according to Westchester County Police.

The three suspects and their charges were listed as:

Orange County resident Erik Flakes of Newburgh, age 19, was charged with second-degree criminal possession of a weapon and fourth-degree criminal possession of stolen property;

Orange County resident Austin Raymond of Port Jervis, age 19, was charged with third-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance with intent to sell and fourth-degree criminal possession of property;

An unidentified 16-year-old was charged as a juvenile offender and released to his mother pending a future appearance in Westchester County Court.

Both Flakes and Raymond were arraigned in New Castle Town Court on Thursday, April 6.

