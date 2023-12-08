Person Killed After Being Hit By Train At Chappaqua Station

The incident happened on Friday, Dec. 8 around 9 a.m., when an unauthorized person on the tracks at Chappaqua Station was hit by a Harlem Line train, according to a MTA spokesperson.

The person's identity has not yet been released.

As a result of the incident, Harlem Line trains were delayed by around 10 to 15 minutes. All trains returned to normal service by 11 a.m., officials said.

The investigation into the incident is now ongoing. It is the second fatal Metro-North train strike in Westchester in the week, as 59-year-old Mamaroneck resident Gabriel Rocael Barrios was killed on Wednesday, Dec. 6 while trespassing on the tracks at the Port Chester station.

