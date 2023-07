Beginning on Wednesday, July 5 at 10 a.m., State Route 120 (Quaker Road) will close in both directions between Kipp Street and Spring Lane in Chappaqua, the New York State Department of Transportation announced.

The closure will last through Friday, Aug. 18, and will allow for a culvert replacement, officials said.

Commuters will be able to follow the posted detour using State Route 133, State Route 117, and King Street.

