Victim Of Double-Fatal Palisades Parkway Crash ID'd As First Responder In Northern Westchester

One of the victims of a wrong-way head-on double fatal crash on the Palisades Parkway was a Northern Westchester County emergency medical technician.

Aristan Garandeau, age 22, of Croton-on-Hudson, died around 2:40 a.m., Sunday, Feb. 6 in Clarkstown, said the New York State Police.

Garandeau was traveling in the wrong direction on the parkway when he hit another car head-on driven by Brendan Seabrook, 27, of Pennsylvania, who was also killed, said state police.

Garandeau was pronounced dead at the scene. Seabrook was transported to Montefiore Nyack Hospital where he later died.

According to the Peekskill Volunteer Ambulance Corps, Garandeau started his EMS career as a volunteer at Cortlandt Ambulance. He then achieved his EMT-Basic and later was hired by Ossining Ambulance.

He was assigned to Peekskill as one of their full-time EMTs and was considered "part of our family," the department said on Facebook.

"His smile and laughter could fill a room, and he was loved by all who walked through our doors," the department said.

Online condolences poured in including one from a person who was recently helped by Garandeau.

Others expressed their sadness and how they will never forget him.

The department said his loss has been rough for a lot of the members who were close to Garandeau.

A vigil was held for Garandeau by the department on Sunday night.

Funeral arrangements have not been released.

Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.