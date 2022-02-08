Longtime Police Dispatcher In Westchester Dies At Age 53

A Hudson Valley man who spent nearly 30 years working as a police dispatcher in Westchester County has died at the age of 53.

Frank Cavaliere died at MidHudson Regional Hospital on Saturday, Feb. 5, according to his obituary.

Cavaliere was born in Yonkers and worked for the Greenburgh Police Department as a police dispatcher for more than 28 years, his obituary reads.

He moved to Hopewell Junction in Dutchess County in 2011.

He is survived by his wife, Lisa, his two children, 14-year-old Ashley and 11-year-old Zackary, and his parents, Frank and Marion.

Calling hours will take place on Wednesday, Feb. 9, from 4 p.m. to 8 p.m. at the McHoul Funeral Home in Hopewell Junction, according to his obituary.

His funeral service will be held at 11:30 a.m. on Thursday, Feb. 10, at the funeral home.

Cavaliere's family asked that donations be made in Cavaliere's memory to help his wife and children in lieu of flowers.

Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.