Cooking Class On Plant-Based Eating And Gut Health Is September’s Featured Event At NWH

The featured webinar in September for Northern Westchester Hospital’s (NWH) Center for Healthy Living will be a cooking class focused on boosting health with a plant-based diet and understanding gut health. During this online class, Amy Rosenfeld, a registered dietician, will talk about what plant-based eating means and guide participants on the principles of a balanced plant-forward lifestyle with recipes for the whole family. Amy will be joined by gastroenterologist Shifra Koyfman, MD, who will talk about the connection between our children’s gut health and their diet.

Other classes offered this month will be virtual and include instruction on chair yoga and smoking cessation. These classes help support the community with a benefit for people’s mental and physical health. All programs are free unless otherwise specified.

Located next to the Whole Foods Market at Chappaqua Crossing, the Center for Healthy Living provides the local community with well-being and youth engagement programming. The center’s interactive virtual lectures and pop-up events allows the community to reach wellness goals, make educated health decisions, and seek engagement and service opportunities. For a full list of upcoming free events and registration, visit Eventbrite.com.

FEATURED EVENT:

Cooking for Reducing Disease Risk: Plant-Based Eating and Gut Health

Cost: Free

September 20, 12:00-1:00 pm, Live over Zoom

Reducing your risk for chronic disease starts in the kitchen. The foods we eat and prepare for our families can be nourishing, satisfying and, of course, healthy. Join Registered Dietitian Amy Rosenfeld for an informative and demonstrative class all about cooking plant-based meals and our gut health. Through this class you will learn what plant-based eating means, realistic cooking techniques to prepare delicious meals without the use of animal products, and how to meet in the middle and follow a plant-forward lifestyle. Amy will explain the guiding principles of balanced plant-forward eating and will demonstrate recipes the whole family will enjoy. Amy will be joined in the kitchen by special guest, pediatric gastroenterologist Shifra Koyfman, MD, who will talk about the connection between our children's gut health and their diet.

Register at: Cooking for Reducing Disease Risk: Plant-Based and Gut Health

OTHER EVENTS:

Chair Yoga

Cost: Free

Mondays and Thursdays: September 1, 8, 12, 15, 19, 22, 26, 29 – 11:00 am-12:00 pm, Live over Zoom (No class on Labor Day 9/5)

Chair Yoga is one of the gentlest forms of yoga available, adapting poses through creative use of a chair. Emphasis will be on breathing, balance, and moving at your own pace.

Register at: Chair Yoga

Smoking Cessation

Cost: Free

September 7, 21, 28, Live over Microsoft Teams

We know it's challenging to quit smoking – we are here to help. This support group is facilitated by a Northern Westchester Hospital Respiratory Therapist. For specific information, contact NWHSmokingCessation@northwell.edu

Register at: Smoking Cessation

