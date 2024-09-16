Fair 72°

Malfunction Sets Off Lockdown Alarm At Horace Greeley High School In Chappaqua

A lockdown alarm went off at a Northern Westchester high school as the result of a malfunction, police announced. 

The incident happened at Horace Greeley High School in Chappaqua.&nbsp;

 Photo Credit: Google Maps/Pixabay via Diego Fabian Parra Pabon
Ben Crnic
Ben Crnic

The incident happened on Monday, Sept. 16, when a lockdown alarm went off at Horace Greeley High School in Chappaqua, New Castle Police said around 11:45 a.m. 

After officers investigated the incident, they eventually determined that it was an unknown alarm malfunction. 

The department is now continuing the investigation to determine the circumstances of what triggered the alarm, police added. 

This is a developing story. Check back to Daily Voice for updates. 

