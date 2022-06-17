NY Times Labels Chappaqua 'A Hamlet That’s Not Cookie-Cutter' In Feature

A new in-depth feature from The New York Times has highlighted a Westchester County hamlet that is "not cookie-cutter."

The news outlet published the story about Chappaqua on Wednesday, June 15, sharing information about the hamlet's real estate, history, schools, and more.

“What’s beautiful about Chappaqua is that it’s not cookie-cutter. We have antiques, Capes, old estates and McMansions -- we have it all," Deena Bouchier, a resident of Chappaqua for 23 years, told The Times.

New Castle Town Supervisor Lisa Katz also discussed the sense of community in Chappaqua.

Read the full feature from the New York Times here.

